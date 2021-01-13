Pune police book 4 for selling ‘Chinese nylon manja’

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court had recently taken up a suo motu PIL on the issue of nylon manja after recent incidents, including one in which a woman died after her throat was slit by a nylon manja used as a kite string.

The Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has taken action against four persons for allegedly selling ‘Chinese nylon manja’ (kite string), which has been banned as per orders of the Bombay High Court.

A Crime Branch team booked one Ashraf Tamboli of Juna Bazar, Khadki and Nazanin Patel of Janta Nagar, Yerwada, for allegedly selling Chinese nylon manja.

Police also booked Ayaz Shaikh and Hasanbhai Patangwale in Nana Peth for allegedly selling the banned item.

An offence was lodged against the four persons under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Environment (Protection) Act 1986, at Khadki, Yerwada and Samarth police stations.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court had recently taken up a suo motu PIL on the issue of nylon manja after recent incidents, including one in which a woman died after her throat was slit by a nylon manja used as a kite string. The order was released in the light of multiple life-threatening incidents that have taken place over the past years, owing to which the state government had banned the sale and use of nylon threads under Section 5 of the Environmental Protection Act.

