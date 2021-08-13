Pune police checks 2,389 people with criminal background ahead of Independence Day; over 40 arrested

Pune city police checked as many as 2,389 persons with criminal background during a combing operation carried out ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

A press release issued by the police stated that the combing operation was carried out between 9 pm on August 11 and 1 am on August 12.

Besides checking the criminals on record, searches were conducted at various locations like bus stops, over 400 hotels and lodges, railway stations and sensitive spots in the city.

Preventive action was taken against 308 history sheeters during the operation as per sections of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Meanwhile, one person was arrested with possession of a country made pistol. Also, 37 people were arrested with possession of sharp weapons. Cops recovered 37 sharp weapons of different make from them during the combing operation.

Crime branch sleuths arrested five persons in Lonikand police station area while they were allegedly preparing for an armed robbery. Three persons were arrested with possession of 2.53 kilograms of marijuana.

