Pune police bust sex racket at Signature Thai Spa in Viman Nagar; ‘rescue’ 5 women

The Pune city police on Saturday busted a sex racket that was allegedly operating in the guise of a spa in the Viman Nagar area, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector Nitin Rathod of the Vimantal police station raided the Signature Thai Spa, located in a row house near Datta Mandir Chowk in Viman Nagar, around 4.15 pm, the officials said.
The police said they rescued five women from the spa during the raid. The women, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and Delhi, were allegedly lured into the flesh trade and had been working at the spa for the past few months, according to the police.
The police have booked the spa operator, Mehboob Khan Lashkar, 28, a native of Assam, under section 143 (3) (trafficking of a person) of the Bharatiya Nyata Sanhita and sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act at the Vimantal police station.
Sub-Inspector Rathod said that cash, two point-of-sale machines, bill books for the spa, condoms, and other items—together worth Rs 38,475—were seized during the raid.
“The spa operator has been arrested. A probe so far has revealed that online or social media platforms were used by the accused to contact customers for prostitution at the spa. Further investigation is on,” said Govind Jadhav, a senior police inspector at the Vimantal police station.
