Pune police bust sex racket at Signature Thai Spa in Viman Nagar; ‘rescue’ 5 women

The Pune city police on Saturday busted a sex racket that was allegedly operating in the guise of a spa in the Viman Nagar area, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector Nitin Rathod of the Vimantal police station raided the Signature Thai Spa, located in a row house near Datta Mandir Chowk in Viman Nagar, around 4.15 pm, the officials said.

The police said they rescued five women from the spa during the raid. The women, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and Delhi, were allegedly lured into the flesh trade and had been working at the spa for the past few months, according to the police.