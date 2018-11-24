Pune Police bust prostitution racket, rescue three Thai women

The Social Security Cell of the Pune City Police Crime Branch busted a prostitution trafficking racket operating from a massage parlour in Viman Nagar on Thursday, and rescued three foreign nationals from the spot.

Two men, identified as Amar Ramrao Dhumal (27) of Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa and Tushar Ashok Bansode (28) of Wadgaon Sheri, have been arrested.

Acting on a tip-off to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhanupratap Barge, a Crime Branch team led by Senior Police Inspector Manisha Zende, Assistant Inspectors Anita Khedkar and Ashvini Jagtap laid a trap and raided a massage parlour in Viman Nagar area on Thursday evening.

The three women rescued are Thai nationals.

According to police, they were brought to Pune to work as “therapists” at the massage parlour, but later lured into prostitution by the flesh trade agents.

The three women were sent to a rescue home in Mohammedwadi, Hadapsar.

Meanwhile, an offence was lodged against Dhumal and Bansode for operating a prostitution racket in the massage parlour. They were booked under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). The police have recovered Rs 4,500 cash, a cell phone and other items from the two suspects.

Investigation is on to know how they lured the women and whether they have any links with high profile flesh trade agents in the country.