Based on Military Intelligence input, Pune police bust land grabbing racket

Following input from the Military Intelligence (MI), the Pune city police have busted an alleged land-grabbing racket which has been using forged identity documents to secure neglected land tracts.

The crime branch of Pune city police over the last two weeks arrested seven people and conducted raids at multiple locations in Maharashtra, seizing several fake documents like Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter ID and bank documents, and equipment used for making these. The suspects arrested include the alleged mastermind Kalpesh Bohra, a resident of Khamgaon in Buldhana and five property agents from Pune, Thane and Buldhana.

The crime branch probe based on the MI input suggests that the suspects used to identify neglected land tracts using online mapping tools and based on inputs from other property agents. After verifying that the land tract is neglected by the owner or that the owner is untraceable, the suspects used to prepare fake documents and execute the sale of the land. The police are probing various such land deals executed by the suspects.

Among these deals, one such transaction has also taken place for a piece of land in the Mulshi area of Pune. Other land deals from Ambernath and Panvel near Mumbai are also being probed.

Bohra was caught in the second week of May by the crime branch after a decoy customer was sent to him for preparing a forged identity document.