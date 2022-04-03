Pune: Police bust IPL betting racket, four booked

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked four people after they busted an IPL betting racket at Kalewadi on Saturday night. The accused were betting on the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans which was being played at MCA stadium in Pune.

The police said that some history sheeters were among the four booked by them. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar said that following a tip, a raid was conducted in Kalewadi at around 10.30 pm on Saturday. Of the four persons booked, police have arrested three and an offence has been registered against them at Wakad Police Station.

Police have seized eight cell phones and cash worth Rs 27 lakh in the raid.