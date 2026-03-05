Pune police bust illegal sex determination racket, 2 arrested

During a search, the police allegedly found equipment used for illegal sex determination at the clinic.

The Pune city police have allegedly uncovered an illegal sex determination racket operating from a clinic in the Ranjangaon MIDC area, arresting two people following a raid on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Akash Subhash Malgunde, 35, a resident of Dhoksangvi village in Shirur taluka, and Narendra Sahebrao Thakare, 52, a resident of Kesnand in Haveli taluka of Pune district.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team led by Senior Police Inspector Santosh Sonawane, along with district Civil Surgeon Dr Nagnath Yampalle and Dr Sachin Dhas, Medical Superintendent of Shirur Rural Hospital, went to Karegaon in the Ranjangaon MIDC area with two people posing as a couple.