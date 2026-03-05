Pune police bust illegal sex determination racket, 2 arrested

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Pune city police have allegedly uncovered an illegal sex determination racket operating from a clinic in the Ranjangaon MIDC area, arresting two people following a raid on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Akash Subhash Malgunde, 35, a resident of Dhoksangvi village in Shirur taluka, and Narendra Sahebrao Thakare, 52, a resident of Kesnand in Haveli taluka of Pune district.
Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team led by Senior Police Inspector Santosh Sonawane, along with district Civil Surgeon Dr Nagnath Yampalle and Dr Sachin Dhas, Medical Superintendent of Shirur Rural Hospital, went to Karegaon in the Ranjangaon MIDC area with two people posing as a couple.
According to a police statement, the ‘couple’ approached Thakare, an alleged agent, for a prenatal sex determination test. He allegedly took them to Life Care Clinic in Panchange Wasti in Shirur taluka. There, Malgunde allegedly conducted a sonography using a cell phone, Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile app, during which the police and medical staff raided the premises.
During a search, the police allegedly found equipment used for illegal sex determination at the clinic and in Thakare’s car. The police seized the vehicle, along with abortion medicines, and related material, all worth Rs 7.73 lakh.
The accused have been booked under sections of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act at Wagholi police station. Further investigation is underway.