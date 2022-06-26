Pune police bust group of cellphone thieves from Jharkhand targeting Pandharpur Wari pilgrims

The Pune Rural police have busted an interstate gang of cell phone thieves comprising six people, including three minors, from Jharkhand, who had come to Pune to target pilgrims during the Pandharpur Wari Palkhi processions, said officials Sunday.

The three arrested suspects and three minors belong to a village in the Seraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. The arrested suspects have been identified as Somra Nagar Mori, 26, Akash Dilip Mori, 25, and Chandan Nagar Mori, 22. According to the police, they have recovered as many as 101 stolen cell phones worth around Rs 14 lakh.

On June 24, a team from the Daund police station responded to a call about a cell phone theft from the Amar Society in Daund taluka of Pune district. A team led by inspector Vinod Ghuge launched a probe based on the clues available from the theft.

Over the next day, the police arrested three people and detained three minors who were believed to be part of the gang active in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.

Inspector Ghuge said, “The arrested suspects have said that they had come to Pune particularly during the time period of Pandharpur Wari to steal cell phones from the Wakaris who participate in the Palkhi processions.”

The police probe suggests that the suspects have also stolen cell phones from places like Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh and Bhusaval, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Amravati in Maharashtra and some places in Jharkhand.

Before this, the Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested as many as 55 people, including 12 women, suspected to be involved in petty thefts and robberies which took place during the Palkhi processions. They were arrested by police teams comprising personnel who were disguised as Warkaris.