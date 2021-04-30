Pune: Police bust ‘dance and liquor party, prostitution at farmhouse’, 9 arrested

Some of the arrested accused are civic contractors and engineers, police said.

The Pune City Police busted a night party being held in violation of Covid-19 restrictions at a farmhouse in Kudje village in Haveli on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Labade Farm House in Kudje at 11.45 am, where prostitution was found to be taking place, police said. Several people were found at the spot, including at least five women from Mumbai, police said.

At least nine people, including the farmhouse manager and organisers of the party, were arrested under sections 370 (a) and 188 of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), Maharashtra Prohibition Act and other sections of the law. The FIR in this case has been lodged at Uttam Nagar police station.

The farmhouse manager, Sameer alias Nikesh Dilip Paygude (39), party organiser Vivekanand Vishnu Bade (42) and a woman, Prajakta Mukund Jadhav (26), who brought the women from Mumbai to the party, were produced before the court Thursday, police said.

The court remanded the accused into police custody till May 3 for further investigation. Some of the arrested accused are civic contractors and engineers, police said. The five women who were brought from Mumbai to dance at the party were taken to a rescue home as per procedure, said police.