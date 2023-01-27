Pune police urge business establishments to file complaints against ‘Mathadi’ criminals

Pune City police have stepped up action against criminal elements among ‘Mathadi’ workers –manual labourers who load and unload trucks – who have been causing problems for the industries and business establishments in the area.

Retesh Kumaarr, Commissioner of Police (Pune City), held a meeting of about 120 representatives of various business groups, chambers of commerce and agriculture, corporate companies and IT firms in this regard on Tuesday. Issues like goondaism, extortion and other crimes allegedly committed by Mathadi workers and their labour unions were discussed.

Police officers urged the business community to lodge complaints against troublemakers operating in the guise of Mathadi workers and under the cover of Mathadi labour unions. Sandip Karnik, Joint Commissioner (Pune City), who was also present for the meeting, said officials of the industries and business groups can meet senior police authorities regarding any problems caused by such workers.

Rajesh Mate, an office-bearer of the Mathadi Hamal and Other Manual Workers Board, Market Yard, outlined the laws pertaining to Mathadi labourers. He shared his contact details and encouraged those in the business community to file complaints with the board if any.

The police also discussed issues related to the security of women employees of private companies, Vishakha guidelines, traffic jams and other issues.

‘Mathadi workers’ caught red-handed while accepting extortion money

The anti-extortion cell of the Pune City police crime branch caught two men – who claimed to be Mathadi workers – red-handed while they were collecting extortion money of Rs 26,000 from a man who did loading and unloading work of goods at a mall in Viman Nagar area, a press release stated.

The police have identified the accused as Sanket Gawli, 29, of Viman Nagar and Arun Bodade, 48, of Dhanori. A search is on for their accomplice Nitin Kamble of Lohegaon.

Advertisement

Officers said a complaint was received Tuesday against the accused who demanded Rs 1.26 lakh and threatened to kill a person who had won the contract for loading and unloading goods at the mall.

As per the instructions of the police, the victim arranged a meeting with the accused to hand over the amount. As the accused accepted Rs 26,000 from the complainant, two crime branch teams headed by senior inspector Pratap Mankar nabbed the two.

Police said the accused did not have any work order, nor were they registered under the Mathadi labour union. An FIR was lodged at Vimantal police station under sections 386, 387, 341, 34 of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.