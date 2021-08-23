Pune police book man for attacking MSEDCL staffers

Pune City Police have booked a man for allegedly attacking staff members of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) while they were taking action against an illegal electricity connection at a private establishment on Kesnand Road in Wagholi.

The incident took place around 11 am Saturday, police said. MSEDCL staff member Ganesh Shrikhande has lodged a complaint regarding the attack at Lonikand police station.

Police said the accused prevented Shrikhande and his colleague Anjan Shingne from taking action against the illegal electricity connection. He also attacked the MSEDCL staffers and allegedly snatched Shrikhande’s mobile phone worth Rs 10,000.

Based on the complaint, police have booked a man under Sections 353, 392, 352, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code for assault as well as obstructing the duty of a public servant, and have begun investigation.

