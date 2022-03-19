Pune Police book four of a family for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl

Four members of a family have been booked after an 11-year-old girl alleged that she had been repeatedly raped by her kin, including her father and brother, since 2017, the Pune Police said.

An FIR in this regard was lodged on Friday by a counsellor at the girl’s school. The police have booked the girl’s father, brother, grandfather and uncle on charges of rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

According to the FIR, the girl’s father sexually abused her when they lived in Bihar in 2017. The girl later moved to Pune where her brother allegedly raped her on several occasions. Her grandfather and uncle, too, abused her between January and May 2021, the complaint read.

“Investigation is on. No arrests have been made yet,” Deputy commissioner of police (zone II) Sagar Patil said.