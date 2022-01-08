Pune: Police book BJP activist for ‘objectionable’ post on Uddhav Thackeray’s wife

Pune city police have booked a member of Maharashtra BJP’s IT Cell for allegedly posting “objectionable comments” on Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with other political leaders from the state’s ruling parties.

Mumbai-based Jiten Gajari has been booked under sections 153 (a) and 505 (2), pertaining to spreading communal hatred and derogatory content, of the IIPC following a complaint filed by a Pune resident, senior police inspector D S Hake of Cyber police station said.

Following the complaint, a team of Pune city police was dispatched to Mumbai for investigation. Gajaria has not been arrested yet.

Police said Gajaria had been posting alleged derogatory content against political personalities on Twitter. Some of his posts were found to be have the potential to spread communal hatred following which an FIR was lodged.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Gajaria was questioned by Mumbai police for a tweet in which he had allegedly posted a picture of Rashmi Thackeray with the comment “Marathi Rabri Devi”.