Pune police book beauty centre for violating Covid norms by keeping services open despite restrictions

The Pune city police on Wednesday booked a beauty parlour on Bhandarkar road for violating Covid-19 norms laid down by the Maharashtra government and district administration by offering services to its customers.

According to a statement issued by the police, a team led by inspector Shilpa Lambe from the Deccan Police Station reached the “VLCC Wellness and Beauty Centre” on Bhandarkar Road and found that it was giving appointments and providing services to its customers.

The “slimming head manager” present at the spot informed the police that they have been asked to continue working by the “VLCC head office” and “business officer”.

Police said it was a direct violation of the orders passed by the Maharashtra government and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

“Hence, an offence was registered at the Deccan Police Station against the VLCC Wellness and Beauty Centre under Sections 188, 269, 270, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and various Sections of the National Disaster Management Act,” the press release added.

Giving out more information, senior police inspector Murlidhar Karpe of Deccan Police Station said, “We took action at the beauty Centre at around 11.30 am on Wednesday. They are not allowed to operate saloons as per the government’s orders regarding Covid-19 restrictions. There was violating the aforesaid norm and so, we lodged an offence.”

Maharashtra had declared a statewide curfew from April 14 till May 1 in view of rising Covid cases and shortage of healthcare essentials like ICU beds and medical oxygen. To prevent gatherings, Section 144 of CrPC has been put in place throughout the state. All establishments, public places, and services will remain closed except those in the essential services category.