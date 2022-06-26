Pune police begin crackdown on illegal banners, hoardings in city

Amitabh Gupta, Commissioner of Pune city police, has appealed to citizens to inform the police at control room number 112 if they find any illegal hoarding against which action hasn’t been taken.

Pune city police have initiated action against illegal hoardings and banners in the city. A press release issued Saturday stated that as many as 1,400 illegal hoardings and banners were identified in the Pune city limits.

