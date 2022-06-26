Pune police begin crackdown on illegal banners, hoardings in city

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: June 26, 2022 12:40:52 am
Updated: June 26, 2022 12:40:52 am
Pune city police have initiated action against illegal hoardings and banners in the city. A press release issued Saturday stated that as many as 1,400 illegal hoardings and banners were identified in the Pune city limits.
The city police, along with the Pune Municipal Corporation authorities, have initiated legal action against these illegal hoardings and banners, it said. Amitabh Gupta, Commissioner of Pune city police, has appealed to citizens to inform the police at control room number 112 if they find any illegal hoarding against which action hasn’t been taken.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-