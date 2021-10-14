Pune Police issues lookout circular against ‘detective’ seen in selfie with Aryan

PUNE CITY Police have issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled private detective who was seen in a viral selfie with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after the latter’s detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2.

Aryan was subsequently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed that city police have issued a look-out circular against Gosavi.

Police sources said the circular has been issued to prevent Gosavi from fleeing the country.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik had alleged that Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali, who was also seen with those detained by NCB after the raid, had links with the BJP.

While the NCB had cited Gosavi as an “independent witness” in the cruise ship raid, it was later revealed that he was a wanted accused in a 2018 cheating case registered with Pune City Police.

Chinmay Deshmukh, a resident of Kasba Peth, had lodged the first information report in the cheating case at Faraskhana police station on May 29, 2018.

According to the FIR, Gosavi had posted an advertisement about hotel management jobs on social media platforms and Anil Deshmukh got in touch with him.

Gosavi allegedly assured him that he would provide a job to Deshmukh in Malaysia and then asked him to transfer Rs 3.09 lakh to a bank account, citing various reasons, between November 2017 and March 2018.

However, Gosavi neither offered a job to Deshmukh nor returned the money. Based on Deshmukh’s complaint, police had booked Gosavi in this case under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Gosavi has also been named an accused in three more cases of cheating, including one at Mumbai’s Andheri police station in 2007 and two at Thane’s Kapurbawdi police station in 2015 and 2016.