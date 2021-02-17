Pune police arrests notorious history-sheeter Sharad Mohol

Pune city police arrested yet notorious gangster Sharad Mohol and his four aides on Tuesday night.

An offence was registered against Sharad Mohol (37) and his several aides on Tuesday under the charges of unlawful assembly at the location of a religious ceremony in Guruwar Peth area on January 26 this year. Along with Mohol, four of his aides were placed under arrest by Khadak police station, said Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta. They will be produced before a magistrate court on Wednesday.

It can be recalled that Mohol and his henchman Alok Bhalerao were charged for the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen member and terror case suspect Qateel Siddiqui in June 2012 after he was strangled to death inside Yerawada jail. Both Mohol and Bhalerao were acquitted by a court in Pune in June 2019.

Action against Mohol was taken around the same time when the cops were arresting dreaded gangster Gajanan alias Gaja Mohol for whom a huge procession was taken out at the Pune Mumbai Expressway following his release from Taloja Central Jail.