Pune Police arrests men who robbed labourers from Bihar

Pune city police have arrested three history sheeters for allegedly robbing labourers who were waiting to catch a train to Bihar from the Pune Railway Station.

The police have identified the accused as Deep alias Raju Sarkar (21), Manoj Parate (26), Mangesh Gavhane (32), all residents of Mundhwa.

Gautam Lakshminath Kumar (20), one of the victims, has lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Bundgarden police station.

Police said that Kumar and his colleagues had come to Swargate in Pune from Satara district by bus and then they reached Pune Railway Station by walk around 1.30 am on Friday.

They were resting on a footpath near the railway station when the accused and their aides reached the spot in an autorickshaw and looted them at knifepoint.

The police launched a search and nabbed the three accused after receiving a complaint. The police recovered the stolen money and also seized the autorickshaw. The police said that search is on for two other men involved in the crime.