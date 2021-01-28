Pune Police arrests man who called builder posing as MP

A probe by the Crime Branch team, led by Sub-Inspector Vijay Zanjad, revealed the involvement of accused Vishal Shendge and his accomplice Suresh Bandu Kamble of Ganj Peth, in his fraudulent call. (Representational)

Pune Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly impersonating NCP MP Amol Kolhe and demanding assistance from a reputed builder.

The accused, Vishal Arun Shendge (32), is a resident of Tilekar Nagar, Kondhwa. Police said Kolhe lodged a complaint, alleging that a man impersonated him and demanded assistance from a reputed builder.

Police said the person contacted the builder residing in Wanavdi area, and while claiming to be MP Amol Kolhe, asked him to help those people who suffered due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

A probe by the Crime Branch team, led by Sub-Inspector Vijay Zanjad, revealed the involvement of accused Vishal Shendge and his accomplice Suresh Bandu Kamble of Ganj Peth, in his fraudulent call. Both were subsequently arrested.

An FIR has been lodged at the Wanavdi police station against Shendge and Kamble under IPC sections 170, 419, 420, 34 in the case.

Police said Shendge had earlier made similar fraudulent calls by impersonating state BJP chief and MLA Chandrakant Patil. Police said there are seven previous offences against the accused persons.