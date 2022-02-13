Pune police arrests four people for allegedly killing newborn

The Pune Rural police said that they have arrested four men from Ratnagiri district for allegedly murdering and throwing a newborn baby in Tamhini Ghat area on February 5. The 27-year-old mother of the newborn had approached the police on February 11 after which the probe was launched.

An FIR in this regard has been registered at Paud police station under Pune Rural jurisdiction. The woman (27), who currently lives in Mulshi Taluka of Pune district, had given birth to a baby boy on January 30 from her relationship with a 27-year-old man from Ratnagiri district.

The police probe has now revealed that in the early hours of February 5, the man, his brother and two more accomplices forcefully took the mother-baby duo to a secluded area in Tamhini Ghat in a car. They took the kid with them and returned after a while without him.

The woman approached the Pune rural police on February 11. Multiple teams from Paud police station were mobilised and a search was launched for the suspect and the newborn. Within hours after the probe started, the police arrested the four men from Khed taluka of Ratnagiri district.

“The suspects have told us that they strangled the baby boy and threw his body in the Tamhini Ghat area. We are searching for the body. The four arrested persons were produced before the court on Saturday and have been remanded to police custody for seven days,” said inspector Ashok Dhumal of Paud police station.