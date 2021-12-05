Pune: Cop arrested for ‘demanding bribe’ from travel agent

The Pune unit of the State Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a traffic police constable for allegedly demanding a monthly bribe from a travel agent to not take action against his buses that ply to and from Pune.

The arrested constable, identified as Suhas Bhaskar Hazare (35), is currently attached to the Loni Kalbhor traffic division under the Pune city’s jurisdiction. The complainant in the case is a travel agency operator who plies buses between Pune and Solapur among other places.

ACB officials said that Hazare demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 6,000 from the complainant to not take any action against his buses. The ACB sleuths verified the bribe demand on Friday and a trap was laid at the Loni Kalbhor toll booth on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the bribe amount was negotiated to Rs 5,000. On Saturday, Hazare was caught red handed while accepting the bribe and was placed under arrest later. Subsequently, an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Hazare at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

This comes days after ACB had caught a woman police sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector of Sangvi police station for allegedly accepting a bribe from a person for not lodging a rape case against him. The two were later suspended from active duty pending an inquiry, officials have said.