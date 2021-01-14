Pune: To impress their girlfriends, 2 youths steal at least 26 cell phones; arrested

As many as 26 cell phones of various companies, total worth Rs 2.42 lakh, and three motor cycles were recovered from the two youths.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two youths for allegedly stealing as many as 26 cell phones to “impress their girlfriends”.

Police have identified the two accused as Sagar Mohan Savale (22) and Nilesh Devanand Bhalerao (19) of Chikhali.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was set for about six hours to nab the duo. Police recovered eight cell phones and a motorcycle from their possession and during further investigation, more cell phones and motorcycles were recovered from them.

According to police, the duo was stealing cell phones to impress their girlfriends. After every theft, the duo took the old phones of their girlfriends and gave them the recently stolen cell phones. They then sold the old cell phones to earn some money.

A court has remanded the two accused to police custody till January 17. As of now, police have confirmed their involvement in nine offences, including robberies and thefts, in Pimpri-Chinchwad.