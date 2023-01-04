scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Pune police arrest two with charas worth over Rs 16 lakh

A team from the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Pune city police's crime branch was working on a specific input that some suspects were moving a large quantity of contraband drugs in the Tadiwala Road area

The arrested suspects have been identified as Amir Masiulla Khan, 24, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been living at Tadiwala Road, and Atul Gautam Wankhede, 22, who hails from Kahmgaon in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra. (File)
The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Pune city police has arrested two suspects in their early 20s and seized 1.88 kg of charas worth Rs 16.3 lakh from them. They had smuggled it to Pune to be sold to peddlers in the city, the police said.

A team from the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Pune city police’s crime branch was working on a specific input that some suspects were moving a large quantity of contraband drugs in the Tadiwala Road area. A trap was laid following the tip-off and two people who were riding a high-end sports bike were intercepted Monday. In their subsequent search, the police recovered the drugs.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Amir Masiulla Khan, 24, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been living at Tadiwala Road, and Atul Gautam Wankhede, 22, who hails from Kahmgaon in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

Officials said both had businesses of dealing scrap material and came in contact because of their trade.

“Probe suggests that the duo had procured the large quantity of charas from a location outside Maharashtra and had smuggled it to Pune to be sold to peddlers. A probe is being conducted into the supply and distribution network of the duo,” an officer said. Along with the drugs, the police seized from the duo their high-end sports bike and cell phones.

Charas, also sometimes referred to as hash, is a cannabis concentrate produced after processing a raisin obtained from the cannabis plant.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 10:26 IST
