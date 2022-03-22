Pune police arrest two in Pashan Hill robbery case, search for third suspect

The Pune city police have arrested two people for the robbery on Pashan Hill in which a government employee and his female friend were allegedly beaten up and forced to make digital transfers worth Rs 76,000 on March 18. The search for the third suspect is currently on, said the police.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ganesh Rambhau Chavan (27) alias Lahu, a resident of Lonikand, a notorious criminal on police records in Pune, Nashik and Jalna with more than 14 cases of armed robberies, and his accomplice Raju Jagtap (25), a resident of Nasrapur in Pune, said the police. They will be produced before a court in Pune later on Tuesday, added the police.

The complainant, a resident of Pimpri and his female friend, both 25, went to Pashan Hill on the evening of March 18 and were sitting on a rock, the man said in his complaint registered at the Chaturshrungi police station. According to the FIR, around 8.15pm, three people approached them and asked them why they were there. The trio threatened to kill the complainant and his friend and demanded money from them. They forced the man to make digital transfers of Rs 40,000 and 36,000 respectively and fled from the spot, according to the FIR.

Officials from the Chaturshrungi police station, which has jurisdiction over the area where Pashan Hill is located, launched an extensive probe and were looking into various leads available. The police zeroed in on two suspects following a tip-off. After verifying their involvement in the crime, the two were arrested late on Monday night.