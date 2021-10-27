Pune police arrest two Nigerian men from Greater Noida for matrimonial fraud worth Rs 12 lakh

With the arrest of two Nigerian nationals from Greater Noida, Pune Police have claimed to solve the case in which a woman was duped of Rs 12 lakh through a matrimonial website. The arrested duo is suspected to have cheated people in many more such cases, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials from the Cyber crime police station of Pune police were probing a case in which a woman was cheated to the tune of Rs 12 lakh through a profile she was in contact with on a matrimonial website. The man, who claimed to have a job abroad, asked the victim to transfer Rs 12 lakh to him on various pretexts.

Following technical analysis, it came to light that the suspects involved in the case were in Greater Noida. On Monday night, two persons, identified as Chidibere Nwosu (36) and Okoro Ifeanyichukwu (41), were arrested by the Pune police team.

The duo was produced before a court at Surajpur, Greater Noida, and was granted transit remand to be taken to Pune. Officials said that they were probing if the two suspects had cheated other people in the past in a similar manner.