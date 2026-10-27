Two arrested from Bihar for Accenture techie’s suicide in Pune, blackmailed him over obscene video: Police

Pune city police have arrested two alleged cyber criminals from Bihar in connection with the suicide of Shikhar Saxena, a 22-year-old IT professional working with Accenture.

Shikhar had jumped to his death from the 27th floor of a building at Riverdale Suites in Kharadi on October 1, allegedly after receiving phone calls from a man posing as a police officer, demanding money and threatening to implicate him in a drug smuggling case.

Police have arrested Akashkumar Sanjay Singh (18), of Baikunthpur in Gopalganj district of Bihar, who posed as ‘Haryana police officer Ajaykumar Bhatiya’ while speaking to the victim over phone. Police also arrested his accomplice Rajkumar Sampurnanand Singh (20), from Barahat in Bihar’s Banka district.

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Police produced both the accused before judicial magistrate (first class) B S Bankar on Tuesday. The court, which remanded them in police custody on Monday, extended their custody till October 31. Police said a search was on for four more alleged cyber criminals, including key accused Aniketkumar Gupta.

According to police, the accused allegedly contacted the victim through a fake Instagram account with a girl’s name around September 29. Further, they allegedly made an obscene video call to him over a Telegram link. The accused allegedly recorded the victim during the call and started blackmailing him. Police said the accused forced the victim to transfer Rs 1.77 lakh to different bank accounts. Police suspect the accused used a bank account in the name of a dead man for the fraudulent transactions. Police told the court the accused blackmailed the victim on social media repeatedly, leading to his suicide.

The victim’s father Kumargaurav Saxena, 46, lodged an FIR at the Kharadi police station on October 14. As per the FIR, on September 30, one of the accused called the victim on his cellphone, which was switched off. The call got diverted to his mother’s phone. The victim’s father spoke to the accused, who initially claimed to be his friend wanting some PDFs. The accused later claimed to have met the victim while playing the online game PUBG.

But, when Shikhar’s father called again, the accused said he was a sub-inspector from Haryana, who wanted to arrest Shikhar in a drug case. Finding this suspicious, the victim’s father left Uttarakhand for Pune on September 30 night. Shikhar died by suicide on October 1, police said.

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Again on October 13, Shikhar’s father received a call from an accused claiming to be a “courier office” worker. Next day, based on his father’s complaint, police lodged a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 308 (6) (extortion) and 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication).

Senior police inspector Sanjay Chavan said they have launched a probe into the phone calls, social media accounts of the accused and bank transactions. Top police officers are monitoring the investigation. A team comprising police sub-inspector Santosh Mhetre, the investigation officer, arrested the two accused from Danapur in Patna district of Bihar on October 21. Police seized their cellphones and other items.

Police have added BNS sections 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy), 204 (personating as public servant) and sections of the IT Act against the accused.

While seeking extension of their custody, assistant public prosecutor Nitin Adagale told the court on Tuesday that “attempts are on to get details about wanted accused who are based in another state. A cyber investigation is on to gather important electronic evidence. Email Ids, Instagram and Telegram accounts used by the accused for committing crime, internet banking and other digital information related to offence are under probe…”

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Police are also probing whether the accused have committed more cyber crimes.

‘No less than a murder,’ says father

When contacted, Shikhar’s father Kumargaurav Saxena said all the accused cyber criminals and their accomplices should be arrested and punished severely. “They have committed a crime which is not less than a murder. My son deserves justice. Also, what happened to my son should not happen to anyone else. So, I demand the police and the government to take strong steps against cyber criminals operating across the nation,” he said. A BTech from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Himachal Pradesh, Shikhar had joined Accenture in Pune’s Hadapsar area in July this year through campus placement.