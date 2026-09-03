Police arrest influencer Santosh Pandit over remarks against minister Chandrakant Patil

Social media influencer Santosh Pandit, known for his videos highlighting civic infrastructure issues, was arrested by Pune Police in the early hours of Thursday after two separate cases were filed against him over videos containing obscene remarks about Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, a female corporator, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Pandit, who has built a large following for speaking against VIP convoys and civic mismanagement, was picked up from his residence in Kothrud around 1 am, shortly after a second FIR was registered against him at Kothrud Police Station.

The first case against Pandit was registered earlier at Deccan Police Station, following a complaint by BJP corporator Sunil Pandey, a resident of Bhandarkar Road. A second complaint followed at Kothrud Police Station, filed by a 36-year-old woman, a sanitation worker.