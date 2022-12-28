scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Pune police arrest six for gang-raping minor

One of the accused initially sexually abused the victim at knifepoint and took her photos. The six accused later raped her by threatening to circulate the photos.

The girl recently confided in her mother about the abuse she had been facing and the family approached the police.
The Pune city police have arrested six people for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl by threatening to circulate her photos.

The police said the crime took place over the last six months. They said one of the accused initially sexually abused the victim at knifepoint and took her photos. The six accused later raped her by threatening to circulate the photos. The girl recently confided in her mother about the abuse she had been facing and the family approached the police.

An officer of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank said that a First Information Report in the case was registered at a police station in Pune Tuesday under Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions pertaining to gangrape, provisions of the protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as the girl belongs to a community falling under the purview of the Act.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 12:51 IST
