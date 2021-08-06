Pune: Police arrest robbers who posed as cops, looted Rs 1.12 crore from ST bus passengers

Police suspect that the robbery was committed with a proper plan and the accused were aware of the movements of the courier company employees who regularly ferry cash. (Representational)

Three men who allegedly posed as police personnel and looted Rs 1.2 crore from some passengers of a state transport bus earlier this week have been arrested by Pune Rural Police.

Police have identified the accused as Ramdas Bhosale (30), Tushar Tambe (22) and Bharat Bangar (36), all residents of Shirur. The trio, wearing police uniforms, had allegedly stopped a ST bus on the Pune-Solapur highway in the early hours of August 3 and looted cash of over Rs 1 crore from some courier firm employees, who were traveling in the bus with the money.

Hitendra Jadhav had lodged the first information report in this case at the Yavat police station. Jadhav and his three aides, who worked for two courier companies, were transporting cash of over Rs 1 crore by a state transport bus going from Latur to Mumbai.

The robbers, posing as policemen, stopped the bus near Patas in Daund taluka around 1.14 am on August 3. They asked the courier company employees to get off the bus. They accused the staffers of being involved in illegal activities, thrashed them, looted cash and some gold ornaments, worth Rs 1.12 crore, and escaped from the spot in their own vehicles.

After the FIR was filed, police prepared sketches of the suspects based on the description given by the complainants. The LCB team identified the robbers involved in the case. Police arrested the three accused from the Kharadi bypass area, while they were trying to escape the spot.

During investigation, police recovered Rs 85 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 7 lakh that the accused had hidden in a sugarcane farm. Police also recovered a car, two motorcycles, and two cell phones from the accused.

In a press conference held on Friday, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Abhinav Deshmukh said further investigation is being conducted to ascertain if any person from the courier company was involved in this crime. Police suspect that the robbery was committed with a proper plan and the accused were aware of the movements of the courier company employees who regularly ferry cash.