Pune police arrest one more person from Gujarat in bank data theft case

The Pune City Police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the theft and attempted sale of sensitive data of corporate bank accounts having deposits of over Rs 216 crore.

The accused, Dipak Singh (30), was arrested from Gujrat and produced before the court in Pune Friday. The court has remanded him to police custody till April 5 for further investigation.

With Singh’s arrest, the number of accused arrested in this case has reached 15. Police had earlier arrested 14 people in the case, including a 40-year-old woman, Anagha Modak, who is alleged to have played a key role in bringing together the two parties — those who had the stolen data and those who were willing to pay large sums to get it and use it to siphon funds from these accounts.

The police had unearthed the racket and made arrests on March 15 and seized from the accused data of five bank accounts of corporate entities from two banks containing deposits of over Rs 216 crore. The Pune police had conducted an elaborate decoy operation where two police officers posed as cyber experts willing to help the accused siphon funds using the stolen data.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

A senior police officer from the Cyber Crime Cell said, “The data on these five accounts is in the form of screenshots of a software used by the banks internally for their transactions. Each screenshot contains close to 20 parameters about each of the accounts, which can be possibly used to siphon money from these accounts. One of the key focus areas of the probe is find out how the suspects got hold of screenshots of the application that is internally used by the banks.”

Police said Dipak was also involved in passing on screenshots to other accused persons. Dipak is a criminal on record and was earlier booked under the stringent MCOCA in a case lodged at the Talasari police station in Palghar, police said.



Those arrested earlier in this case also include Ravindra Mashalkar (34) from Latur, Mukesh More (37) from Yerawada in Pune, Rajshekhar Mamidi (34) from Hyderabad, actor and ad-film director Rohan Mankani (37) from Pune, Vishal Bendre (45) from Aurangabad, Atmaram Kadam (34) from Mulund in Mumbai, Varun Verma (37) from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Vikaschand Yadav (25) from Surat in Gujarat, Rajesh Sharma (42) from Aurangabad, Paramjitsingh Sindhu (42) from Aurangabad, Lakshminarayan Gattu (32) from Hyderabad, Vyankatesh Uppala (40) from Hyderabad and Sudhir Shantilal Bhatevara alias Jain (54) from Pune.