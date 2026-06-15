Booked in over 70 thefts, 25 year old burglar who fired bullets at police, arrested with pistol

Police recovered a pistol and a live cartridge from him. Another FIR was lodged against him at the Dighi police station under Arms Act for possession of illegal firearms. (File Photo)

A notorious criminal, who had allegedly opened fire at the Pimpri Chinchwad police team last month, has been arrested with possession of a country-made pistol.

The accused identified as Shekhar Sambhaji Jadhav (25), resident of Shikrapur in Pune district, was booked in over 70 theft cases in the past.

Police said on May 13, Jadhav and his three aides had allegedly attacked and opened fire at a history sheeter in Charholi, following a dispute. Jadhav escaped from the spot after the incident. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against Jadhav and three others at the Dighi police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2),352, 351(2),3(5) and sections of the Indian Arms Act.