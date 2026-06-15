Booked in over 70 thefts, 25 year old burglar who fired bullets at police, arrested with pistol

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A notorious criminal, who had allegedly opened fire at the Pimpri Chinchwad police team last month, has been arrested with possession of a country-made pistol.
The accused identified as Shekhar Sambhaji Jadhav (25), resident of Shikrapur in Pune district, was booked in over 70 theft cases in the past.
Police said on May 13, Jadhav and his three aides had allegedly attacked and opened fire at a history sheeter in Charholi, following a dispute. Jadhav escaped from the spot after the incident. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against Jadhav and three others at the Dighi police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2),352, 351(2),3(5) and sections of the Indian Arms Act.
Police launched a search for the accused persons. A crime branch team got information that Jadhav and his accomplice Mustafa alias Bhaijan were hiding in Ranjangaon area.
According to police, the crime branch sleuths went to Ranjangaon on the evening of May 16. Police launched a chase for Jadhav and Mustafa, who were seen riding a motorcycle on Malthan road.
The duo left the motorcycle on the roadside and ran into a sugarcane farm. Jadhav allegedly fired two bullets on the police team. In retaliation, assistant police inspector Gorakshnath Balwadkar fired four bullets on the Jadhav and Mustafa from his service revolver. But the duo managed to escape through the sugarcane farms. Balwadkar lodged a separate offence against Jadhav and his aide at the Ranjangaon police station under BNS section 109,l 132, 3(5) and Arms Act.
During investigation, police officials Ganesh Sawant and Vinod Veer of crime branch went to Hingoli and Latur to gather information about Jadhav. Based on clues, a team led by senior police inspector Sanjay Chavan and assistant police inspector Pandurang Devkate, laid a trap and nabbed Jadhav near Moze school in Dighi around 7.50 pm on Sunday.
Police recovered a pistol and a live cartridge from him. Another FIR was lodged against him at the Dighi police station under Arms Act for possession of illegal firearms.
Senior police inspector Pramod Wagh said, “Jadhav has been arrested in the illegal firearms case. A court has remanded him to police custody for one day. Probe is on to know from where and how he procured the country made pistol. He would later be arrested in the May 13 firing case for investigation.”
Jadhav, a native of Udgir in Latur district and an accused in multiple theft cases, came out on bail and again committed crimes, police said.