Pune police arrest Nigerian drug peddler and seize cocaine worth Rs 4 lakh

The anti-narcotics cell of the Pune city police has arrested a 40-year-old Nigerian national and seized over 20 grams of cocaine worth over Rs 4 lakh from him, based on the input from military intelligence unit from the Southern Command of Indian Army.

A suspect identified as Shuaib Toufiq Owolabi was detained near a restaurant in the Mitranagar area in Baner. Apart from cocaine, the police seized some cash, two cell phones, 20 small empty plastic bags and his Nigerian passport. After preliminary verification and confirmation of the substance, police placed Owolabi under arrest.

The police said that the suspect was living in Navi Mumbai and brought the contraband to Pune to sell it. A probe has now been launched into the source from where he procured the drug and the network behind him. He was produced before a magistrate court and has been remanded till July 30.

