Pune Police arrest ‘NCB witness’ Kiran Gosavi’s aide in alleged job racket

Pune police have arrested a woman associate of Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an ‘independent witness’ by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case that had led to the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.

Officials from Lashkar police station, who are probing one of the four cheating cases registered against Gosavi in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, have on Saturday arrested Kusum Gaikwad (35), a resident of Pune Camp. An officer said that she was placed under arrest after she arrived in India from Dubai. Police have said that Gaikwad, who ran a placement agency in the past, was an accomplice of Gosavi in the cheating case registered at Lashkar police station.

In 2019-20, Gaikwad allegedly took job-aspiring youth from Pune to Gosavi, who took money from them on the promise of giving them jobs in the hotel industry abroad, police have said.

Gosavi (37) was arrested on October 28 in a cheating case lodged at Faraskhana police station in 2018. Two more cases were registered against him — one each at Lashkar and Wanwadi police station — for cheating people in the same manner on the false promises of giving jobs at hotels in Malaysia. One more case was registered three days ago at Bhosari police station under Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction, on the charges of cheating an aspirant in 2015 on the false promise of providing a job in Brunei.

While Gosavi had been declared an absconder by the court in 2019, it was only after his selfie with Aryan Khan went viral on social media that questions were raised about his presence at the NCB’s cruise ship raid on October 2.

The Pune City Police had issued a lookout circular against Gosavi on October 13 to prevent him from leaving the country. On October 18, the police had arrested his assistant Sherbano Qureshi from Govandi, Mumbai, alleging that money in the cheating case went into her account. Police had arrested Gosavi in this case on October 28, following which he was remanded to police custody till November 5 by a court for further investigation. The court later extended his police custody till Monday and then till Tuesday.

