Yellamma Devi mask theft sparks protest: Pune police catch accused within 4 hours

The Pune city police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly stealing a silver mask of goddess Yellamma from a temple in the Yerwada area—within four hours of the theft being reported.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The police identified the accused as Shivram Papa Kale, 47, a resident of Suraksha Nagar in Yerwada, adding that he has a criminal record.

“The ‘crown’ of Goddess Yellamma was found missing from a temple in our jurisdiction on Friday. About 250 people from the transgender community, who are devotees of Yellamma Devi, gathered at the police station. They demanded the immediate arrest of the burglar and the recovery of the ‘crown’, which is considered very sacred by the community. The situation was tense…,” Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Kadam said.