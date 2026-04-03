Pune police arrest man posing as OSD to Eknath Shinde

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A 47-YEAR-OLD man allegedly posing as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been arrested by the Pune police after he attempted to influence police officials during a meeting. Police are investigating whether the suspect has duped any more people in a similar manner.
According to police, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Wednesday at the office of Krushikesh Rawale Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), where a meeting of senior police inspectors from the zone was underway. At the time of the meeting two unidentified persons entered the premises, and one of them introduced himself as Pradyumn Shrihari Patil, a resident of Hinjewadi. He claimed to be an OSD in Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s office and said he had contacted officials a few days earlier.
“The mannerisms of the suspects were that of a senior government functionary. The suspect referred to a 2020 case registered at Samarth police station on the complaint of his associate, Gopal Balkrishan Agarwal of Morwadi, Pimpri, involving charges under sections related to extortion, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and provisions of the IT Act. He told officers that although the investigation in the case was complete and the matter was pending in court, compensation should be facilitated for the complainant,” said Pradeep Kasbe, Senior Inspector of Vishrambag police station.
When DCP Rawale asked a couple of questions to Patil, his answers had inconsistencies, an officer said. “Suspicious of his claims, DCP Krushikesh Rawale verified the information with the Deputy Chief Minister’s office and found that no such person was working there. Further inquiry with Agarwal, who had accompanied Patil to the meeting, revealed that the suspect had approached him through a friend and promised to secure an out-of-court settlement with police assistance in exchange for a 10 percent commission on the compensation,” Kasbe added.
Based on these findings, Police Sub-Inspector Dattatray Machhindra Jadhav filed a complaint on behalf of the government. Accordingly, a case was registered at Vishrambag police station under Section 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to impersonating a public servant. Further investigation is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Pandurang Waghmare.