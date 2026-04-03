Pune police arrest man posing as OSD to Eknath Shinde

At the time of the meeting two unidentified persons entered the premises, and one of them introduced himself as Pradyumn Shrihari Patil, a resident of Hinjewadi. He claimed to be an OSD in Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s office and said he had contacted officials a few days earlier.

A 47-YEAR-OLD man allegedly posing as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been arrested by the Pune police after he attempted to influence police officials during a meeting. Police are investigating whether the suspect has duped any more people in a similar manner.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Wednesday at the office of Krushikesh Rawale Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), where a meeting of senior police inspectors from the zone was underway. At the time of the meeting two unidentified persons entered the premises, and one of them introduced himself as Pradyumn Shrihari Patil, a resident of Hinjewadi. He claimed to be an OSD in Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s office and said he had contacted officials a few days earlier.