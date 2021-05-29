Pune police arrest key accused in online job racket case from Gujarat

The accused has been identified as Anup Pandharinath Dhormale, a resident of Ahmednagar district.

Pune city police have arrested a key member of an online job racket from Gujarat. The accused has been identified as Anup Pandharinath Dhormale, a resident of Ahmednagar district.

Dhormale was wanted in a case lodged at the Cyber police station regarding duping a Pune resident of Rs 4.6 lakh on false assurances of providing a job in a foreign country.

Last month, police had also arrested Vishal Jamdade (24) in the same case. During his interrogation, he had revealed that the job racket was Dhormale’s brainchild.

During the probe, cops found that Gujarat police had arrested Dhormale earlier over a similar offence that was lodged at the Cyber Crime police station of Vadodara.

As such, a team from the cyber police station, led by senior inspector D S Hake, took Dhormale into custody from Gujarat. He was produced before a court in Pune which sent him to police custody till June 1 for further investigation.

Cops are investigating to find out whether Dhormale and his aides have cheated more people through the online job racket.