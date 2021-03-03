Pune police arrest gangster Bandu Andekar, his aide

Dr Gangakhedkar attended the function online and in his address, he praised the culture of social entrepreneurship at AIT, its academic progress and several students' achievements.

Pune City Police have arrested gangster Suraykant alias Bandu Anna Andekar (60) and his aide in connection with an attempt to murder case. Omkar Gajanan Kudle (21) had lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Khadak police station.

According to a press release, members of the Andekar gang, including Rishabh Devdatta Andekar (21) had allegedly attacked Kudle with sharp weapons around 9 pm on February 21.

Police said the Andekar gang believed that their “rivals”, Kudle and Suraj Thombre, were a threat to their supremacy in the area. So, they allegedly attacked Kudle as per the instructions of gang leader Bandu Andekar.

An offence was lodged against Andekar and his gang members in this case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

During investigation, police teams carried out multiple raids and arrested Bandu and Rishabh Andekar, while search is on for the other accused. Police said Bandu Andekar has been involved in various criminal cases, including murder. He was allegedly active in the gang war between the Andekar and the rival Malvadkar gang in the 1980s. He was also convicted in a murder case in the past.

Meanwhile, in another action, police teams carried out multiple raids and arrested Omkar Kude and his two aides Rajan Kalbhor (22) of Dhankwadi and Kanifnath Mahapure (23) of Nana Peth.

Police said the trio are associated with the Suraj Thombre group. They had allegedly attacked a youth with sharp weapons on February 23 for allegedly passing on Thombre’s information to the Andekar gang. An offence of attempt to murder was lodged in this case at the Samarth police station.

