Pune police arrest four men for robbing ornaments from devotees during Palkhi procession

The Pune city police have arrested a gang of four men that robbed ornaments from devotees who participated in the Palkhi processions of Saint Tukaram Maharaj and Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, said officials Wednesday.
The Crime Branch has identified the accused as Shankar Shivaji Pawar, 23, Mahendra Argade, 26, Nitin Chagan Kakade, 22, and Prashant Tak, 26, all residents of the Ahmednagar district.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Crime Branch led by senior inspector Ganesh Mane laid a trap and nabbed Pawar and Argade on Alandi Road on Monday. The police said Pawar and Argade allegedly admitted that they robbed ornaments of devotees during the Palkhi procession and sold them with the help of their accomplices Kakade and Tak. The police then arrested Kakade and Tak.
During their investigation, the police found that the four accused have neem involved in as many as 18 robberies, including 16 chain snatchings.
They also recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 12.24 lakh from the accused and said that a further probe is on.
