scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Must Read

Pune: Police arrest 4 for snatching cell phones from women

The police have identified the accused as Manoj Kashinath Kasle (20), S M Saudagar (20), Balaji Dhanraj Kasle (22) and S C Shaikh (22), all natives of Karnataka and currently residing in the Aundh area of Pune city.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
September 15, 2021 11:30:49 am
Based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted two motorcycles without number plates and nabbed the accused.

The Pune city police arrested an interstate gang involved in robbing women of their mobile phones on Sunday.

The police have identified the accused as Manoj Kashinath Kasle (20), S M Saudagar (20), Balaji Dhanraj Kasle (22) and S C Shaikh (22), all natives of Karnataka and currently residing in the Aundh area of Pune city.

Based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted two motorcycles without number plates and nabbed the accused.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

So far, 14 robbed cell phones and two motorcycles have been recovered from the accused, said the police.

 

Click here for more

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement