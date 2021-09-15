Pune: Police arrest 4 for snatching cell phones from women

The Pune city police arrested an interstate gang involved in robbing women of their mobile phones on Sunday.

The police have identified the accused as Manoj Kashinath Kasle (20), S M Saudagar (20), Balaji Dhanraj Kasle (22) and S C Shaikh (22), all natives of Karnataka and currently residing in the Aundh area of Pune city.

Based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted two motorcycles without number plates and nabbed the accused.

So far, 14 robbed cell phones and two motorcycles have been recovered from the accused, said the police.

