Pune: Police arrest 4 for snatching cell phones from women

September 15, 2021 11:30:49 am
The Pune city police arrested an interstate gang involved in robbing women of their mobile phones on Sunday.
The police have identified the accused as Manoj Kashinath Kasle (20), S M Saudagar (20), Balaji Dhanraj Kasle (22) and S C Shaikh (22), all natives of Karnataka and currently residing in the Aundh area of Pune city.
Based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted two motorcycles without number plates and nabbed the accused.
So far, 14 robbed cell phones and two motorcycles have been recovered from the accused, said the police.
