152 mule account holders held as Pune police crack down on Cyber crime money trail

Pune Police have appealed to citizens never to hand over their bank accounts, ATM cards, cheque books, internet banking credentials or one-time passwords (OTPs) to anyone. (Representative Image)

PUNE CITY registered 132 criminal cases, have arrested 152 mule account holders and issued notices to around 2,100 more account holders in the last two weeks as part of a nationwide drive to dismantle the financial backbone of online scams.

The operation targets mule accounts used by cyber criminals to receive and transfer proceeds of fraud in a bid to choke the money trail behind digital crimes.

Under the nationwide campaign Operation Mule Hunt, Pune Police intensified their crackdown on individuals who provide or rent out bank accounts to cyber fraudsters.

The exercise is aimed at identifying, freezing and prosecuting holders of bank accounts used in cyber frauds reported across the country. Acting on intelligence shared through the Union Home Ministry’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Pune City police registered 132 criminal cases across all police stations in the city in the last two weeks against suspected mule account holders after tracing transactions linked to cybercrime complaints from multiple states.