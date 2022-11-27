scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Pune police announce further traffic changes for double-storey flyover at University Square

A one-way traffic flow has been created for vehicles coming from University Square and going to Bhosale Nagar via Cosmos Bank Lane Junction. Traffic will not be allowed from Bhosale Nagar to Cosmos Bank Lane Junction to Ganesh Khind Road.

Traffic from Bhosale Nagar or Range Hill going towards Senapati Bapat Road, University Square and Pashan will take a left turn at Range Hills Chowk and then take a u-turn at the Veer Chaphekar Chowk. (Representational image)

The Pune city traffic Police have announced further changes in the traffic flow for the work on the integrated project to construct a double-storey flyover, grade separators and underpass at the University Square, which sees some of the heaviest traffic volumes in the city.

A one-way traffic flow has been created for vehicles coming from University Square and going to Bhosale Nagar via Cosmos Bank Lane Junction. Traffic will not be allowed from Bhosale Nagar to Cosmos Bank Lane Junction to Ganesh Khind Road.

Traffic from Bhosale Nagar or Range Hill going towards Senapati Bapat Road, University Square and Pashan will take a left turn at Range Hills Chowk and then take a u-turn at the Veer Chaphekar Chowk. Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Vijaykumar Magar said traffic police personnel have deployed in these areas and adequate signage boards have also been put up to guide the commuters.

After the twin flyovers on Ganeshkhind Road — at the Pune University junction and in front of E Square theatre — were demolished, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last year approved the Rs 426-crore integrated infrastructure plan to construct a double-storey flyover along with three grade separators and an underpass to resolve the traffic issues of the area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) demolished the earlier flyovers after jointly deciding with the PMC to construct a two-storey flyover with the top floor for an elevated metro rail corridor to connect Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar and the first floor for vehicular traffic.

The Pune University junction — which sees traffic flowing in from Pashan, Baner, Aundh and the combined traffic of Ganesh Khind Road and Senapati Bapat Road — is one the busiest traffic junctions in the city.

More from Pune

In December last year, the traffic police implemented a circular traffic flow at the University Square, Pashan Road, Pune Rural SP Office, Abhimanshree Pashan Chowk, Abhimanshree Baner Chowk, Baner Road, Sakal Nagar and again back to University Square. On Saturday, the traffic police announced further changes in the traffic flow with immediate effect and which will remain in force until further notice.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 11:32:24 am
Next Story

MCD polls: AAP to focus on work not done, BJP on Satyendar Jain’s videos from Tihar jail

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close