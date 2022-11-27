Pune police announce further traffic changes for double-storey flyover at University Square

The Pune city traffic Police have announced further changes in the traffic flow for the work on the integrated project to construct a double-storey flyover, grade separators and underpass at the University Square, which sees some of the heaviest traffic volumes in the city.

A one-way traffic flow has been created for vehicles coming from University Square and going to Bhosale Nagar via Cosmos Bank Lane Junction. Traffic will not be allowed from Bhosale Nagar to Cosmos Bank Lane Junction to Ganesh Khind Road.

Traffic from Bhosale Nagar or Range Hill going towards Senapati Bapat Road, University Square and Pashan will take a left turn at Range Hills Chowk and then take a u-turn at the Veer Chaphekar Chowk. Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Vijaykumar Magar said traffic police personnel have deployed in these areas and adequate signage boards have also been put up to guide the commuters.

After the twin flyovers on Ganeshkhind Road — at the Pune University junction and in front of E Square theatre — were demolished, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last year approved the Rs 426-crore integrated infrastructure plan to construct a double-storey flyover along with three grade separators and an underpass to resolve the traffic issues of the area.

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) demolished the earlier flyovers after jointly deciding with the PMC to construct a two-storey flyover with the top floor for an elevated metro rail corridor to connect Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar and the first floor for vehicular traffic.

The Pune University junction — which sees traffic flowing in from Pashan, Baner, Aundh and the combined traffic of Ganesh Khind Road and Senapati Bapat Road — is one the busiest traffic junctions in the city.

In December last year, the traffic police implemented a circular traffic flow at the University Square, Pashan Road, Pune Rural SP Office, Abhimanshree Pashan Chowk, Abhimanshree Baner Chowk, Baner Road, Sakal Nagar and again back to University Square. On Saturday, the traffic police announced further changes in the traffic flow with immediate effect and which will remain in force until further notice.