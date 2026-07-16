‘Maharashtra will not become Udta Punjab’: Pune City Police chief vows strict crackdown on drug addiciton

Concerns were raised about e-cigarette addiction among adolescents in schools and colleges. (Image generated using AI)

Commissioner of Pune City Police Amitesh Kumar said Maharashtra will not become “Udta Punjab” and assured wiping out drug addiction caused by sale of banned narcotics.

Kumar was speaking to teachers, students and office bearers of several schools, colleges and educational organisations at the Anti-Narcotics Drug Awareness Program organised by the Pune city police, at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, on Thursday.

Kumar called for “deterrent action” against the sale and consumption of banned tobacco and narcotics substances in the vicinity of schools and colleges.

Kumar said Maharashtra will not become “Udta Punjab”, adding that preventive action was being taken.

He also told police officers to undertake a drive in the next 24 hours to check and take immediate action against any shops or places within 100 metres of schools and colleges selling tobacco products in the city.