‘Maharashtra will not become Udta Punjab’: Pune City Police chief vows strict crackdown on drug addiciton

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Commissioner of Pune City Police Amitesh Kumar said Maharashtra will not become “Udta Punjab” and assured wiping out drug addiction caused by sale of banned narcotics.
Kumar was speaking to teachers, students and office bearers of several schools, colleges and educational organisations at the Anti-Narcotics Drug Awareness Program organised by the Pune city police, at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, on Thursday.
Kumar called for “deterrent action” against the sale and consumption of banned tobacco and narcotics substances in the vicinity of schools and colleges.
Kumar said Maharashtra will not become “Udta Punjab”, adding that preventive action was being taken.
He also told police officers to undertake a drive in the next 24 hours to check and take immediate action against any shops or places within 100 metres of schools and colleges selling tobacco products in the city.
The sale of tobacco products in the vicinity of schools and colleges is prohibited under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.
“If required, I will also be on the road to take action,” the police commissioner said, while appealing to the teachers and management of schools, colleges, and also parents to support the drive to make Pune a drug-free city.
Concerns were raised about e-cigarette addiction among adolescents in schools and colleges.
During his speech, Amitesh Kumar said those found in possession of e-cigarettes should be expelled and their parents informed.
Kumar asked additional commissioner of police (crime) Tejasvi Satpute to map all private hostels and paying guest facilities in the city and counsel their owners on the problems caused by narcotics consumption.
Kumar also talked about creating WhatsApp groups and include police officers and school, college authorities. He said schools and colleges can share their problems on these groups and police would respond to it.