Pune: Police allow Ganesh Mandal to organise play on killing of Afzal Khan by Shivaji Maharaj

Following a controversy, Pune City Police has granted permission to a Ganesh Mandal in the city to organise the performance of a play, Afzal Khanacha Vadh, based on the killing of Adilshahi commander Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the foot of Pratapgad fort in Maharashtra in 1659. Police had earlier denied permission to the Mandal, ‘Sangam Tarun Mandal Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav’, to hold the play.

Members of the mandal had submitted a letter to the Kothrud police station on August 11, seeking permission to hold a performance of the play during the upcoming Ganesh festival.

The letter was signed by the mandal president, MNS leader and former corporator Kishor Shinde, and executive president Sanjay Kale. Along with the letter, the Ganesh Mandal had also submitted the script of the play to the police and assured in writing that all rules laid down by the government would be followed while celebrating the festival.

But on August 20, Senior Inspector Mahendra Jagtap of the Kothrud police station responded to the Ganesh Mandal in writing, saying permission for the play had been denied.

In this letter, Jagtap stated that there have been law and order problems in the past due to similar performances. He further mentioned that the possibility of law and order issues due to this play could not be ruled out. So, the permission was denied, stated the letter.

This had sparked a controversy, with Kishor Shinde writing to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, asking them to take serious note of this issue. Members of the Ganesh Mandal had also decided to stage a protest at the District Collectorate on August 26.

On Wednesday, Inspector Jagtap gave permission in writing to the Ganesh Mandal to organise the play.

“We are happy that police have allowed live performance of the play on the killing of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is a well-known historic fact and an inspiring incident. We will be following the rules laid down by the government for peaceful celebrations of Ganesh festival,” said Sanjay Kale.