scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Pune: Police allow Ganesh Mandal to organise play on killing of Afzal Khan by Shivaji Maharaj

Police had earlier denied permission to the Mandal, 'Sangam Tarun Mandal Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav', to hold the play.

Senior Inspector Mahendra Jagtap of the Kothrud police station responded to the Ganesh Mandal in writing, saying permission for the play, Afzal Khanacha Vadh, had been denied.(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Following a controversy, Pune City Police has granted permission to a Ganesh Mandal in the city to organise the performance of a play, Afzal Khanacha Vadh, based on the killing of Adilshahi commander Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the foot of Pratapgad fort in Maharashtra in 1659. Police had earlier denied permission to the Mandal, ‘Sangam Tarun Mandal Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav’, to hold the play.

Members of the mandal had submitted a letter to the Kothrud police station on August 11, seeking permission to hold a performance of the play during the upcoming Ganesh festival.

The letter was signed by the mandal president, MNS leader and former corporator Kishor Shinde, and executive president Sanjay Kale. Along with the letter, the Ganesh Mandal had also submitted the script of the play to the police and assured in writing that all rules laid down by the government would be followed while celebrating the festival.

But on August 20, Senior Inspector Mahendra Jagtap of the Kothrud police station responded to the Ganesh Mandal in writing, saying permission for the play had been denied.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

In this letter, Jagtap stated that there have been law and order problems in the past due to similar performances. He further mentioned that the possibility of law and order issues due to this play could not be ruled out. So, the permission was denied, stated the letter.

This had sparked a controversy, with Kishor Shinde writing to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, asking them to take serious note of this issue. Members of the Ganesh Mandal had also decided to stage a protest at the District Collectorate on August 26.

On Wednesday, Inspector Jagtap gave permission in writing to the Ganesh Mandal to organise the play.

More from Pune
Advertisement

“We are happy that police have allowed live performance of the play on the killing of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is a well-known historic fact and an inspiring incident. We will be following the rules laid down by the government for peaceful celebrations of Ganesh festival,” said Sanjay Kale.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 09:31:08 pm
Next Story

National Conference gives clear indication it will contest all 90 Assembly seats of J-K when polls are held

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’

Premium
PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement