Pune Inc: When AI-surveillance vehicle helped city police manage Wari crowd

The four-wheel electric vehicle is essentially a four-metre mobile surveillance tower equipped with a lift that allows police personnel and event organisers to monitor crowds from an elevated point. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

As more than seven lakh Ashadhi Wari pilgrims made their way to Pandharpur through Pune last week, the city witnessed not just a massive display of faith but also a significant technological intervention in crowd management.

While managing such large gatherings remains one of the biggest challenges for security agencies, the Pune Police this year received an unlikely assistance from artificial intelligence. It deployed an AI-powered surveillance vehicle to help strengthen crowd monitoring and security, offering a glimpse into how technology could make policing less stressful.

Developed by Pune-based Sakar Robotics Pvt Ltd, the vehicle — officially called the AI-Enabled Mobile Tower for Crowd Management and Security Surveillance Vehicle — made its debut during the Wari procession. “We need to come up with a better, catchier name before Ganesh Visarjan,” said Manoj Pochat, who co-founded the company with Karan Patil and Dhruv Patil.