Pune Inc: When AI-surveillance vehicle helped city police manage Wari crowd

The AI-Enabled Mobile Tower for Crowd Management and Security Surveillance Vehicle, developed by Pune-based Sakar Robotics, made its debut during the Wari procession.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneJul 14, 2026 02:30 PM IST
AI-watchtowerThe four-wheel electric vehicle is essentially a four-metre mobile surveillance tower equipped with a lift that allows police personnel and event organisers to monitor crowds from an elevated point. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)
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As more than seven lakh Ashadhi Wari pilgrims made their way to Pandharpur through Pune last week, the city witnessed not just a massive display of faith but also a significant technological intervention in crowd management.

While managing such large gatherings remains one of the biggest challenges for security agencies, the Pune Police this year received an unlikely assistance from artificial intelligence. It deployed an AI-powered surveillance vehicle to help strengthen crowd monitoring and security, offering a glimpse into how technology could make policing less stressful.

Developed by Pune-based Sakar Robotics Pvt Ltd, the vehicle — officially called the AI-Enabled Mobile Tower for Crowd Management and Security Surveillance Vehicle — made its debut during the Wari procession. “We need to come up with a better, catchier name before Ganesh Visarjan,” said Manoj Pochat, who co-founded the company with Karan Patil and Dhruv Patil.

The four-wheel electric vehicle is essentially a four-metre mobile surveillance tower equipped with a lift that allows police personnel and event organisers to monitor crowds from an elevated point. It is equipped with AI-powered facial recognition and crowd-counting systems. It can detect theft and fraud and can be integrated with security agencies’ own crime data to identify criminals in the area.

“We are also planning to integrate the vehicle with drones. A drone can be linked to a surveillance camera, so that the security person can see what is happening beyond the vehicle’s immediate line of sight,” said Pochat.

Idea born at Maha Kumbh Mela

The idea for the vehicle was born at one of the world’s largest religious gatherings — Maha Kumbh Mela — two years ago . During a visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj two years ago, Pochat noticed that security personnel relied on temporary lookout towers.

“It struck me that these were temporary arrangements, made with bamboo and similar material, and they were not mobile,” he said. The devastating stampede at Sangam Ghat on Mauni Amavasya on January 29, 2025, during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela further reinforced the need for a safer and more adaptable crowd-monitoring solution.

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The more the founders thought about it, the stronger their vision became to solve a complex problem. The founders of Sakar Robotics then set out to develop a mobile surveillance platform that could help security agencies manage large gatherings more effectively. “That way, we can avoid a lot of various unfortunate incidents,” said Pochat.

Sakar Robotics began to create the mobile lookout vehicle to equip the security forces. The vehicle received its first major endorsement from the Pune Police, with Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, testing it during its launch in Vishrantwadi. Following its deployment during the Wari, the Solapur Police have also expressed interest in showcasing the vehicle in Pandharpur.

Modifications under way

Based on the feedback from the Wari procession, the company is improving the features of the vehicle. “We have identified several new features to add. We also observed that the vehicle needs more ground clearance to suit Indian road conditions. So we are working on those parameters,” Pochat stated.

Ganesh Visarjan, when nearly 15 lakh people take to Pune’s streets, will be the next major test. “We are planning to have six or seven vehicles ready before Ganesh Visarjan,” Pochat said.

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The aim of the founders is to have the vehicle deployed at overcrowded railway platforms, during VIP movements and other gatherings.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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