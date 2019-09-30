Pune Police: 22-year-old man murdered grandmother in dispute over money

Two days after a 67-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Kalyani Nagar, the police have learnt that her 22-year-old grandson had allegedly murdered her due to a dispute over money.

Chandani Chauhan was found dead in her flat in Sunshine Society in Kalyani Nagar Thursday night. Based on primary probe, police had registered a case of murder against unidentified suspects. As part of their probe, when police spoke to some of the deceased’s relatives, they started suspecting her late daughter’s son, Osham Gautam, sources said.

Footage from security cameras in the building and Gautam’s mobile phone location pointed the needle of suspicion towards Gautam, police said. When police learnt that there was allegedly a dispute between Gautam and Chauhan over money, police named him in the offence.

A team from Yerawada police has been dispatched to Himachal Pradesh, where Gautam is in police custody for an alleged theft he had committed before coming to Pune where he allegedly murdered his grandmother.