Pune: 12-year-old boy sexually assaulted by ‘chacha’ he met online, manhunt on

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy after coming in contact with him through an online chatroom using a false identity. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused.

As per the first information report (FIR) registered at the Bhosari MIDC police station on Monday based on the complaint of the child’s mother, the man identified himself as ‘chacha’ (uncle) on a chat platform and established contact with the victim on March 8. The communication between the two continued on the phone-based messenger service, as per the FIR.

On March 9, the man came to the boy’s house when the family members were not around and sexually assaulted him, said the FIR.

Senior inspector Shivaji Gaware, in-charge of the Bhosari MIDC police station, said that the police were working on available clues to identify and trace the suspect.

The FIR has been registered under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3, 4, 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.