Pune: PMPML to deploy entire fleet of 1,700 buses on February 10

The transport body has decided to summon all staff by cancelling their weekly offs on February 10. (File) The transport body has decided to summon all staff by cancelling their weekly offs on February 10. (File)

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to mark February 10 as ‘Bus Day’, with an aim to touch Rs 2 crore revenue on a day. According to officials, the transport body has decided to deploy its entire fleet of buses on the road on the day and summon all staff by cancelling their weekly offs.

Officials said the average daily earning for PMPML was about Rs 1.55 crore, which generally comes down during the weekend to about Rs 1.35 to Rs 1.40 crore. While the transport body plans to send out 1,700 buses on the road daily, it rarely happens due to various issues, said officials.

On February 10, however, the PMPML has decided to ensure that all scheduled buses go out on the road and operate without glitches.

Nayana Gunde, outgoing PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD), has issued directions to officials to ensure that all buses operate on time and that there is no crowding of buses. Gunde also directed officials to ensure that bus passes are sold with ease and ticketless travellers are curbed.

“The frequency of buses will be about 5 to 10 minutes on busy routes. The CMD has directed the maintenance department to ensure that buses are in healthy condition so that they can operate without any breakdown,” said Anant Waghmare, traffic manager, PMPML.

“Every day, we plan to send out 1,700 buses on the road, but due to maintenance issues and unavailability of some staff, the number comes down to 1,500-1,550. We are trying to resolve this issue. On February 10, all planned schedules will be complied with. Staffers who are on leave or have weekly offs will have to report to work to ensure this,” said Waghmare.

