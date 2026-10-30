Pune transport body to offer 50% off on regular fares for senior citizens from Nov 1

The concession will be applicable on all PMPML bus routes across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) area.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneOct 30, 2026 10:13 PM IST
Pune: PMPML said the move will ease the daily travel costs of elderly passengers and encourage more of them to use public transport. (File Photo)PMPML said the move will ease the daily travel costs of elderly passengers and encourage more of them to use public transport. (File Photo)
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The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will offer a 50 per cent concession on regular bus fares to senior citizens aged 60 years and above from November 1, making public transport more affordable for elderly commuters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, officials said.

The concession will be applicable on all PMPML bus routes across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) area, according to a press release issued by the transport body on Friday.

PMPML already offers a 50 per cent concession on its daily pass for senior citizens. The daily pass, which otherwise costs Rs 70, is available to them at Rs 35. That pass will continue. From November 1, however, seniors will also get 50 per cent off on ordinary tickets on every bus route. The scheme has been approved by the PMPML board of directors.

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To claim the discount, senior citizens must carry proof of age. PMPML has listed three accepted documents: an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, or the PMPML senior citizen identity card. If Aadhaar is used, it must show the full date of birth.

PMPML said the move will ease the daily travel costs of elderly passengers and encourage more of them to use public transport. The transport body has urged all eligible senior citizens to make use of the scheme. The announcement was issued by the Chief Transport Manager (Operations) of PMPML.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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