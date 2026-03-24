MLC Gorkhe flags alleged financial irregularity in PMPL bus contract process

BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe from Pimpri Chinchwad yesterday raised serious questions regarding the functioning of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), the city’s transport service, and the transparency of the process for leasing CNG buses.

During the Legislative Council session, Gorkhe drew the government’s attention to alleged financial malpractice in this matter.

Gorkhe emphasised that maintaining transparency in PMPML’s tender process is absolutely essential.

“While it is mandatory to accept a ‘Bank Guarantee’ as a security deposit per rules, the administration must explain the technical justification for accepting only ‘cheques’ instead,” he said.

He added, “The administration should also shed light on the specific administrative urgency behind the rapid completion of the CNG bus procurement contract.”