MLC Gorkhe flags alleged financial irregularity in PMPL bus contract process

Gorkhe said while a single contractor consistently winning large projects might indicate efficiency, it is vital for the public interest to conduct a deep investigation into whether all rules were followed during this process.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneMar 24, 2026 06:51 PM IST
MLC Gorkhe flags alleged financial irregularity in PMPL bus contract processGorkhe emphasised that maintaining transparency in PMPML’s tender process is absolutely essential. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
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BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe from Pimpri Chinchwad yesterday raised serious questions regarding the functioning of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), the city’s transport service, and the transparency of the process for leasing CNG buses.

During the Legislative Council session, Gorkhe drew the government’s attention to alleged financial malpractice in this matter.

Gorkhe emphasised that maintaining transparency in PMPML’s tender process is absolutely essential.
“While it is mandatory to accept a ‘Bank Guarantee’ as a security deposit per rules, the administration must explain the technical justification for accepting only ‘cheques’ instead,” he said.

He added, “The administration should also shed light on the specific administrative urgency behind the rapid completion of the CNG bus procurement contract.”

Gorkhe said while a single contractor consistently winning large projects might indicate efficiency, it is vital for the public interest to conduct a deep investigation into whether all rules were followed during this process.
He demanded that the administration take these matters seriously and bring the facts to light.

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Responding to the issue, Minister Uday Samant stated that the process was transparent and mentioned that the then CMD (Chairman and Managing Director) of PMPL, has since been transferred.

However, Gorkhe countered that a mere transfer does not absolve responsibility. He insisted on a thorough investigation into who approved the tender process, the alignment of the dates involved, and which official made the decision to accept cheques instead of bank guarantees.

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Gorkhe demanded an inquiry supported by evidence. He asserted that this fight for public interest and transparency will continue until strict action is taken against those found guilty.

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