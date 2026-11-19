Months after a fatal accident prompted the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) to instruct drivers and conductors to keep bus doors shut while vehicles are in motion, several buses continue to ply with their doors partially or completely open, exposing passengers to the risk of falling from moving vehicles.

The issue came into focus on August 24, when a student of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) in Pune fell from the front door of a moving PMPML bus on Sinhagad Road and came under the wheels of a school bus, resulting in her death. Following the incident, PMPML instructed drivers and conductors to ensure that bus doors remained closed while vehicles were moving. However, commuters say the problem persists, raising questions about the enforcement of the directive and the maintenance of door mechanisms.

Vaidehi Patil, an ITI student from Aundh who travels daily from Bhakti-Shakti Chowk to Parihar Chowk, said several PMPML buses, including air-conditioned ones, continue to operate with their doors partially or completely open.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“There are instances when the doors suddenly open due to the impact of a bus going over speed breakers. Sometimes, they also get jammed and fail to close,” she said.

Another regular commuter, a resident of Akurdi, cited overcrowding during peak hours as an additional safety concern.

“During peak hours, buses are overcrowded, and passengers stand near the exits. In such circumstances, it becomes difficult to close the doors, increasing the risk of passengers losing their balance. PMPML should have limits on passenger capacity and add more buses to its fleet to manage the rush better,” she said.

The safety concerns were highlighted again on Saturday, when a 30-year-old woman travelling towards Alandi in a PMPML bus fell from the moving vehicle near Wadmukhwadi in the Charholi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The woman was seated near the bus door when the driver applied the brakes suddenly, causing her to lose her balance and fall out.

Story continues below this ad

“After sudden braking, the woman lost her balance and fell outside the moving bus. She suffered minor injuries,” said Ganesh Musale, sub-inspector at Dighi police station.

Nitin Fatangare, senior police inspector at Dighi police station, said the bus door was open while the vehicle was in motion. “The woman was travelling towards Alandi and was seated near the bus door. When the driver applied the brakes near Wadmukhwadi, she fell out of the bus. Considering the negligence involved, the driver was booked for rash driving under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” he said.

Sanjay Shitole, a transport activist associated with PMP Pravasi Manch, said the issue required attention from both PMPML and passengers. He stressed the need for regular maintenance of door-closing mechanisms, particularly as automatic doors operate through pneumatic systems that depend on adequate air pressure.

“These mechanisms can malfunction due to inadequate air pressure caused by possible leakages or limitations in the air tank’s capacity. PMPML is paying extra for buses with automatic doors, which are meant to improve safety. Their proper maintenance is essential,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Shitole also suggested introducing fail-safe mechanisms to prevent buses from moving until their doors are completely shut. “Alternatively, an alarm should sound if a bus is in motion with its doors open, similar to the warning systems used for seat belts in cars,” he said.

He added that ventilation arrangements, such as louvers near the doors, could help address the practice of drivers keeping the doors open on non-air-conditioned buses to allow airflow. He also stressed the need to sensitise passengers against sitting or standing on the steps near bus entrances, particularly when the vehicles are moving.

Responding to the concerns, Yashwant Hinge, Chief Transport Manager (Operations) at PMPML, said the transport body had issued instructions following the Sinhagad Road accident.

“Following the Sinhagad Road accident, we had instructed drivers and conductors not to keep the doors open while the bus is moving,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

On complaints about doors getting jammed, Hinge said the frequent operation of city buses and technical issues could affect the functioning of the mechanisms.

“Unlike state transport buses, city buses have stops at shorter intervals. The door-closing mechanism is mechanical and, because of continuous operations, malfunctions can occur. Variations in air pressure can also lead to doors getting jammed. However, we are carrying out regular maintenance of the door-closing mechanisms,” he said.